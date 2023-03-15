Two alleged terrorists killed

Nu Bureau report
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged terrorists were killed during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan early Tuesday.
An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said an operation was conducted in the limits of Dera Town. During the operation the terrorists opened fire on the CTD commandoes, which was retaliated, he said.
Two alleged terrorists identified as Abdul Aziz and Akhtar Munir were killed in the encounter, he added.
BARA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker ministers on Tuesday inaugurated the spring plantation drive in the Khyber...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said that his party workers were...
NOWSHERA: The police seized a huge quantity of narcotics and arrested a lady smuggler in Akbarpura area on...
PESHAWAR: European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of...
KHAR: A jirga of elders, former lawmakers and traders on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with the district...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz estranged leaders on Tuesday and called for convening the party provincial...