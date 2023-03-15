Two alleged terrorists killed

Nu Bureau report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged terrorists were killed during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan early Tuesday.

An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said an operation was conducted in the limits of Dera Town. During the operation the terrorists opened fire on the CTD commandoes, which was retaliated, he said.

Two alleged terrorists identified as Abdul Aziz and Akhtar Munir were killed in the encounter, he added.