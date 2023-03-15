EU envoy calls on KP IGP

PESHAWAR: European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest especially KP police professional affairs and projects of enhancing police capacity with the help of the European Union came under discussion.

The European Union Ambassador congratulated Akhtar Hayat Khan on assuming the office of IGP and expressed best wishes for KP police under his leadership.

The European Union Ambassador expressed her sorrow over the Peshawar Police Lines attack that claimed precious lives.

Dr Riina Kionka appreciated the role and sacrifices rendered by the KP police in the war against terror and the steps taken for improving police performance.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the ambassador about the prevailing challenges in the maintenance of law and order and the police steps.

The IGP said that the KP police were playing frontline role against the terrorists and so far more than 2,000 officers and jawans of every rank had sacrificed their lives in the war against terror.

He added that attacks on the police force with modern gadgetries had increased after the withdrawal of Allied Forces from the neighbouring country. He said especially the police were being targeted in southern districts.

Akhtar Hayat said the KP police were fighting and going after the terrorists despite challenges and difficulties.

The IGP further said that thermal imaging cameras and sophisticated weapons were being provided to the police force to combat the terrorists armed with modern weapons.

He went on to say that an anti-terror financing unit had been established in Counter-Terrorism Department.