Elders assured of resolution of issues

KHAR: A jirga of elders, former lawmakers and traders on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with the district administration officials

and discussed various issues and demanded their resolution.

The elders and ex-lawmakers, including former Members National Assembly Akhunzada Chattan, Haroonur Rashid, Shahabuddin and others raised the issues of law and order, crimes, drugs control, electricity loadshedding, flour distribution, target killing, opening Pak-Afghan border points, demarcation of Bajaur and Mohmand boundary, blocked identity cards and others with the Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq and District Police Officer Nazir Khan.

The officials assured the jirga that all the issues would be thoroughly deliberated and resolved in a due course of time.