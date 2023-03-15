Traders urged to provide relief to people

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has urged the trader community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide food items on subsidised rates to inflation-stricken masses during Ramazan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Ishaq said that spiraling price-hike has broken the backbone of the poverty-hit people of the society.

He added the purchasing power of the common man is rapidly dying owing to unprecedented surge in food commodities prices.

Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, Ishaq said the trader community across the province should provide maximum relief in food prices to inflation-battered poor masses so that all essentials would be available to ‘underprivileged’ and ‘downtrodden’ segments of the society and they would perform the sacred religious obligation in Ramazan.

“Our religion Islam teaches us to provide every possible assistance to the poor, especially keeping in view the holy month. And following the teachings of Islam, we should give maximum relief to poor people in prices,” he added.