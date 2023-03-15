NH&MP gets new IG

Islamabad: Sultan Ali Khowaja, PSP, assumed charge as Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP). He is the 21st Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police. Before his posting as IG, NH&MP, he was working as Additional Inspector General Police, South Region in Motorway Police. On his arrival at NH&MP (Headquarters) in Islamabad, he was presented a guard of honour subsequent to which he held meetings with his staff officers.