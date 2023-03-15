CDA approaches AGP for forensic audit of certificates issued for land acquisition

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approached the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to conduct of the forensic audit of Eligibility Certificates (ECs) which were issued by the CDA from 1960 to 1986 under the Islamabad Oustees Scheme for purpose of acquisition of land in the federal capital.

The CDA had already imposed a ban on fresh allotment of residential plots and agro farms in rehabilitation cases for surrendered ECs until the forensic audit findings are conveyed and confirmation and cross-verification are sought from eight colony districts in Punjab.

Member Estate CDA in a letter addressed to the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan requested for the conduct of a forensic audit in light of the Supreme Court’s decision on a civil appeal. “ It is incumbent that forensic audit of the Islamabad Oustees Scheme and issuance of ECs from 1960 to 1986 and attempts to claim double benefits or double allotment is the place of ECs is conducted,” the correspondence said. An official of CDA told ‘The News’ that it was a long-pending issue that was being addressed to settle cases of returned ECs.

The Islamabad Oustees Scheme started in 1961 for the rehabilitation of owners of cultivated agricultural land villages (Mouzas) falling in the jurisdiction of Islamabad, in eight Punjab colony districts and two Sindh colony districts. From 1961 until 1987, the CDA issued 16137 ECs in 153 out of 232 acquired Mouzas to affected citizens in colony districts.

However, there has been an ongoing practice of non-utilization/non-allotment of agricultural land in colony districts across Punjab. The ECs awardees surrendered certificates and CDA pursuing clause 7 (2) of Islamabad Displaced Persons Rehabilitation Policy 1996 cancelled the ECs and proceeded for rehabilitation benefits for the allotment of residential plots and agro farms in Islamabad.

However, there have been numerous maladministration and malfeasance cases where ECs were surrendered, and rehabilitation benefits in the shape of agro farms and residential plots were allotted. The ECs were surrendered but the agricultural land given in eight districts was already sold to private parties with bogus signatures of officials of Punjab officials. The holders of such surrendered ECs also wanted benefits in Islamabad in the shape of residential plots and agro farms.

The letter said that Deputy Commissioners were previously approached for verification of ECs but they refused to say that first the forensic audit by the federal government should be conducted. The CDA management wanted the Auditor General of Pakistan to develop a framework for conducting of a forensic audit of the Islamabad Oustees Scheme and examine the element of fraud, mismanagement, and fraud in line with returned ECs claiming benefits in Islamabad.