Translation of 3 Chinese books launched

Islamabad: Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Malik, has stressed that China’s leaders served in the best interests of the country and set a unique growth and development trajectory which was something to be emulated.

Dr Musadik was speaking as chief guest at launching ceremony of three books authored by Chinese writers and translated by Pakistanis hosted here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). The books included ‘Mao Zedong and contemporary China,’ ‘How the Chinese Communist Party manages the development issue’ and ‘Beyond the Karakoram: a photographic dialogue between a Chinese and a Pakistani scholar.’

Fahd Haroon, special assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platform, acknowledged that China’s current leadership is following what Mao had vision decades earlier. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen and broaden the relations with China.

Naghmana Hashmi, former ambassador to China, argued that history was always important in understanding modern China. The vision of the country is different from that of other nations worldwide, she said adding that it is pertinent to seek understanding of these philosophies that China follows in its journey towards prosperity and when one is able to understand these philosophical concepts, one can predict where China is heading. Pang Chunxue, Chinese charge d’affaires, highlighted the strong Pakistan-China relationship. Literature always played a dominant role in understanding the visions of nations.