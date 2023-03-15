PTI’s public meeting to prove last nail in PMLN coffin: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistani Iqbal Aulakh, Wasay Khan, Sheikh Umer and Kanwar Naseem and other political figures called on PTI Central President and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Tuesday.

Talking to them, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Insha-Allah public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday would be the greatest of all in the history of Pakistan and prove last nail in the coffin of N-League, after PTI’s successful rally, N-League feet have been uprooted, in the rally enthusiasm and high spirit of the workers and historic reception of Imran Khan was worth seeing. He said that every activity of N-League was turning against itself with the blessings of Almighty Allah, Tosha Khana is the biggest example of this, Lahore High Court has called for record of Tosha Khana of 1990, when Tosha Khana record is opened then N-League would know this and come to its senses, Sharif family had kept Tosha Khana as its personal treasury, he concluded.