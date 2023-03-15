Railway material thief arrested

LAHORE: Railways Police Mughalpura Workshops Division arrested the railway material thief in the fourth consecutive operation in this week.

Accused Abdullah, a railway contractual survey employee, was caught while fleeing after stealing valuable copper wire worth thousands of rupees weighs about 18kg from Carriage Shops, Mughalpura. He was arrested by duty officer Abdul Saboor with the help of a special branch representative and a patrolling constable when he was trying to carry the stolen valuable wire by jumping over the boundary wall. In preliminary investigation, the accused admitted that he had stolen the wire from the bogie parked in the yard.

Body found: The body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Baowala Bedian Road, Defence C, on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was found dead in a garbage heap near an open drain.

roof collapse: A man was killed and three others injured when a roof of an under-construction basement collapsed in DHA Phase 6. The rescuers pulled out a body and three survivors from the debris.