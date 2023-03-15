Shadab expects young guns to fire

LAHORE: Stand-in Pakistan captain Shadab Khan has said he expects young guns selected for the Afghanistan series to prove their mettle in the absence of the senior players.

“In Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, we have reliable batters who can carry the top-order,” said Shadab who will lead the side in the three T20Is for which regular captain Babar Azam has been rested.

“While Abdullah has tasted success in Tests, this is a good opportunity for him to thump his authority in T20Is too. Saim is a brilliant mix of your traditional and modern-day batter as his exquisite strokeplay ensures runs at a faster rate. Tayyab Tahir and Azam Khan are solid batters who can turn the game around with their explosive batting, something the two had been demonstrating in domestic and franchise cricket for a while now. Both have been with the side for a series each in the last two years and it is time for them to step up,” said Shadab.

“It is very good to have Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf back. Solid all-rounders are gold for any T20 line-up and their presence provides a good balance as both have performed really well with the bat and ball in their respective departments.

“I am very excited to see how Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan step up. The two fast and fearsome pace bowlers bowl above 140kph and hit perfect lengths. You can use such bowlers at any stage of the innings and I am looking forward to making the most of their presence.

“I am very happy to see how these players have been performing in the HBL PSL and what really has struck me is how they are brimming with confidence under high-pressure environment.

“With our top-tier rested for this series, these cricketers will be able to feel the heat and pressure of competing with an international side and fully shoulder the responsibility, something that will hold them in good stead as their careers progress,” said Shadab.

Pakistan will depart for the United Arab Emirates on March 22 to play Afghanistan in three T20Is at Sharjah on 24, 26 and 27. This is the first instance of the two sides meeting in a bilateral series. Pakistan and Afghanistan have played three T20Is and four One-Day Internationals and Pakistan have come out victorious every time.

Pakistan squad: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan.