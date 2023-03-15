Qalandars, Sultans seek to book final berth today

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will be up against runner-ups of last year Multan Sultans in the HBL Pakistan Super League qualifier on Wednesday (today) evening here at the Gaddai Stadium.

Both Qalandars and Sultans are expected to go all out to advance straight to Sunday’s final. Although Lahore topped the chart, Multan Sultans have been in better form lately.

Lahore Qalandars lost three of the 10 games -- two of them came in the last three matches. The exit of Rashid Khan due to concussion in the last league game will be a big blow to the hosts. However, even without Khan, Lahore’s bowling attack is rated as one of the best, which are combined with strong batters throughout the order.

With Sikandar Raza, Lahore Qalandars have plenty of depth and expectations are that with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was rested in the last game, their best XI will be fielded.

Multan Sultans, however, were involved in a brilliant game on Saturday last which saw them defend their score of 262-3 by nine runs. With their batting line-up in excellent form, it will take a very good performance to beat them.

Lahore has Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billinigs who have held the fort in batting while in bowling Shaheen, Rashid, David Wiese, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf have been the key players.

For Multan, Mohammad Rizwan has been in excellent form and has been playing with a strike rate of 145.04. Usman Khan, the 27-year-old opener, was at his best in the last game when he hit 12 fours and nine sixes on his way to 120 runs from 43 balls. Besides, David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw have also been contributing.

Abbas Afridi holds the key for Sultans in bowling. This 21-year-old medium fast bowler comes into this game after taking 5-47 against Quetta Gladiators. He has got great support in Ihsanullah. Multan Sultans though lost three matches in a row early on, they have now won successive matches ahead of this fixture.

Lahore Qalandars have won four of their last five head-to-head games, which undoubtedly gives them a psychological advantage. Qalandars defeated Sultans by 21 runs the last time they faced each other.

In the previous games at the Gaddafi Stadium, the team winning the toss and batting first has returned triumphant so both teams will want to bat first ahead of this game. As the wicket has produced plenty of runs, it could be yet another high-scoring game but bounce and pace is also expected to come in support of the bowlers. Cloudy evening conditions are expected during the match.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell, Shai Hope

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.