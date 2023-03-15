Call for action

I am writing this column to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the rapid increase in the crime rate in Karachi. For the past few years, there have been countless incidents of street crimes in Karachi. Snatching and stealing mobile phones, money, vehicles, and other valuables has now become the norm in our city.

It’s extremely painful to keep losing your hard-earned money in broad daylight while thinking that ‘if I resist, I lose my life as well’. Nobody deserves this. I am sure that the concerned authorities are aware of the pathetic situation of our city and I can only hope that they will do something about it.

Aiza Maqbool

Karachi