Scars of the 80s

Our constitution explicitly guarantees the rights of minorities. However, with each successive year, our society appears to be hurtling towards becoming a living nightmare for our minority populations. Recently, Holi celebrations were marred by reports of brutal violence and intimidation towards the minority celebrants. Muslims, who typically join in the festivities as a gesture of affection, goodwill and amity, found their celebrations disrupted by violent mobs, allegedly associated with religious political parties.

The attacks took place at several universities, making them even more alarming as these places are supposed to be the vanguard of a ‘new Pakistan’. These lamentable incidents serve to illustrate the extent to which religious disharmony and divisiveness have become entrenched in our society since the Zia era. While our country frequently raises the issue of Islamophobia on the international stage, we cannot afford to overlook the flagrant suppression of minority rights in our own backyard. It is imperative that all stakeholders take proactive measures to foster a culture of religious harmony and guarantee the protection of minority rights.

Ghulam Shah

Karachi