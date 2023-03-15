Plastic poison

Despite the widespread awareness about the environmental impact of plastic, it continues to be a major contributor to pollution and ecological damage. Plastic pollution is not just unsightly, it is also harmful to wildlife and marine creatures. Plastic waste can take hundreds of years to decompose, leading to long-term pollution of our oceans, rivers, and soil. In addition, plastic waste can also release harmful chemicals into the environment, posing a threat to human health.

It is time that we take serious action to reduce plastic waste. This can start with small changes in our daily lives, such as bringing reusable bags to the grocery store and avoiding single-use plastic products. However, more significant change must also come from government and industry. We need legislation that encourages the reduction of plastic waste, as well as investment in alternative materials and recycling infrastructure.

Abdul Rahman

Karachi