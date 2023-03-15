Industrial pollution

There are many industries located near Hattar, Haripur. These industries, although developed with proper planning, are discharging their effluents in the nearby natural drains, which ultimately collect in a big drain near Wah.

Many industrial units do not comply with the environmental protection standards and it has become difficult for the residents to live in such a polluted atmosphere, which is injurious to the health of the workers as well. The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency appears to be taking this issue very lightly and has yet to take action against industrial units not complying with the relevant SOPs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad