I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the Landhi Cottage Industry Project, first launched 30 years ago by the KMC. The project was aimed at providing employment opportunities for Karachi’s unemployed youth. In this scheme thousands of young people participated and bought the forms at a non-refundable payment of Rs100 per form. This resulted in a remarkable income worth millions of rupees for the KMC.

Three decades after the initial allotment, the young allottees have become senior citizens and are still waiting to gain possession of their land. Media reports have found that the project had established illegal encroachments on the ground. The officers responsible for the project seem to be helpless to remove these illegal encroachments. I urge the KMC to take this matter seriously and remove the encroachments from our land and make arrangements for the transfer of the plots to the allottees.

Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq

Karachi