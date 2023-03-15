China’s successful efforts to negotiate a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help bring stability, peace and socio-economic development to the MENA region and the rest of the world. China is enhancing its diplomatic influence and, unlike the US, is using its economic clout to promote harmony rather than war.

China is emerging as a new peacemaker in the region after the failure of the West and the USA. This initiative will make it easier for Pakistan to balance its ties with its strategic ally Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Iran and will help reduce sectarian tensions within Pakistan.

Yaqoob Baloch

Usta Muhammad