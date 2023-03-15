China’s successful efforts to negotiate a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help bring stability, peace and socio-economic development to the MENA region and the rest of the world. China is enhancing its diplomatic influence and, unlike the US, is using its economic clout to promote harmony rather than war.
China is emerging as a new peacemaker in the region after the failure of the West and the USA. This initiative will make it easier for Pakistan to balance its ties with its strategic ally Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Iran and will help reduce sectarian tensions within Pakistan.
Yaqoob Baloch
Usta Muhammad
Pakistan has a history of political instability and polarization, with frequent changes in government and deep...
I am writing this column to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the rapid increase in the crime rate in...
Our constitution explicitly guarantees the rights of minorities. However, with each successive year, our society...
Despite the widespread awareness about the environmental impact of plastic, it continues to be a major contributor to...
There are many industries located near Hattar, Haripur. These industries, although developed with proper planning, are...
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the Landhi Cottage Industry Project, first launched...