Over 100 huts gutted in Malir shanty town fire

Over 100 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in a shanty town in District Malir’s Gulshan-e-Qadri area late on Monday night.
Eight fire tenders soon arrived at the scene and began battling the flames. According to the fire brigade department, the blaze erupted when the dwellers were asleep. By Tuesday morning, over 100 huts had been reduced to ashes and 50 others partially damaged.
At least three persons were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Police said investigations were under way to ascertain the cause of the fire.
