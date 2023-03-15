Ababeel Panel wins Jang Employees Union elections

The Ababeel Panel of the Jang Publications Employees Union won the elections for the years 2023-2025 on Tuesday.
Mushtaq Akhtar has been elected president of Jang Publications Employees Union (CBA) and Shakeel Yameen Kanga as general secretary. The elections were held under the supervision of Chairman Election Committee Syed Ahad Ali. The other members of the election committee included Afzaluddin and Khalid Jameel.
Other candidates who won the elections are: Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, vice president; Saleemullah Siddiqui, joint secretary, Muhammad Saeed, finance secretary; and Executive Committee members Abdul Aziz Langah, Syed Liaquat Ali, Javed Akhtar Khan, Rafiq Ahmed and Muhammad Tawheed. Muhammad Hashim, Rafiq Ahmed and Yasin Baloch had been elected unopposed to the Executive Committee.
Over 100 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in a shanty town in District Malir’s Gulshan-e-Qadri area late on...
A seminar on the topic of ‘The future of Palestine and Kashmir: Examining the History and Geopolitical Importance’...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Railways to maintain status quo with regard to the public...
Tuesday’s sitting of the Sindh Assembly’s current session was abruptly adjourned without holding any further...
After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in his video statement on Tuesday asked his workers to keep...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to K-Electric others for an urgent hearing of a petition seeking action...