Ababeel Panel wins Jang Employees Union elections

The Ababeel Panel of the Jang Publications Employees Union won the elections for the years 2023-2025 on Tuesday.

Mushtaq Akhtar has been elected president of Jang Publications Employees Union (CBA) and Shakeel Yameen Kanga as general secretary. The elections were held under the supervision of Chairman Election Committee Syed Ahad Ali. The other members of the election committee included Afzaluddin and Khalid Jameel.

Other candidates who won the elections are: Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, vice president; Saleemullah Siddiqui, joint secretary, Muhammad Saeed, finance secretary; and Executive Committee members Abdul Aziz Langah, Syed Liaquat Ali, Javed Akhtar Khan, Rafiq Ahmed and Muhammad Tawheed. Muhammad Hashim, Rafiq Ahmed and Yasin Baloch had been elected unopposed to the Executive Committee.