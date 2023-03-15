Status quo ordered on open auction of Malir, Kalapul shops

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Railways to maintain status quo with regard to the public auction of premium shops constructed in Malir Colony and near the Peer Bukhari tomb in the Kalapul area until further orders.

The court also directed the federal government to ensure that the railways authorities do not raise any illegal construction near the railway tracks on the open space required to be maintained in accordance with the law.

The direction came on a petition of a citizen challenging the illegal construction of commercial shops and units along the railway tracks in front of his house.

The petitioner said the railways department is raising construction of commercial shops and units in front of his house in the Malir Halt area in violation of the relevant laws.

He said the high court had already restrained the Pakistan Railways from raising any illegal construction in violation of the railways laws, but the railways authorities had recently started raising construction of shops.

He added that the respondents had issued a public notice in the newspapers for the auction of the constructed shops in Malir Colony and near the Peer Bukhari tomb in the Kalapul area in violation of the law and the orders of the Supreme Court.

After the preliminary hearing of the application, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi directed the Pakistan Railways divisional superintendent to appear in court on March 30 with the relevant record.

The court directed the federal law officer to ensure that the Pakistan Railways does not raise any illegal construction near the railway tracks on the open space required to be maintained in accordance with the law.