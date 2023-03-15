Protest over PTI MPA’s arrest mars PA sitting

Tuesday’s sitting of the Sindh Assembly’s current session was abruptly adjourned without holding any further discussion on the next provincial budget due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers protesting against the arrest of one of their colleagues.

The legislators protested against PTI MPA Arsalan Taj’s arrest, and PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani’s decision to not issue the production order to let the opposition lawmaker attend the current session. In the previous two sittings the House had held a pre-budget discussion.

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader, voiced concern over Taj’s arrest. He said the police had picked up the legislator at 4am by forcing their way into his house, trampling upon its privacy. Police must follow the proper procedure when lodging a case against a sitting MPA, he added.

Durrani acknowledged that the PA secretariat had received an application from PTI lawmakers to issue Taj’s production order. The speaker said he had sought a report from the police, adding that he would decide about issuing the production order in the light of the report.

He said he has been running the House for the past nine years, so he knows quite well about the circumstances in which a production order can be issued for an imprisoned MPA.

After Zaman’s microphone was switched off and he was denied the opportunity to speak further on the issue, PTI legislators gathered near the speaker’s rostrum to shout slogans for Taj’s release.

Zaman warned that the opposition lawmakers would be left with no option but to walk out if the speaker did not listen to them. Amid the loud sloganeering in the House, Durrani adjourned the sitting until Wednesday (today) noon.

School laboratories

The House was informed during the question hour that 613 school laboratories had been destroyed due to last year’s floods in Sindh. Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the floods had affected some 19,000 public schools.

Shah said that although the public schools in rural areas have computer labs, they are not functional. He said the computer labs at the public schools in urban areas, however, are functional. The latest computers available in the market have been given to the schools, he added.

He conceded that the provincial government has no defined policy to ensure computer literacy for school students. Replying to a question, he said the buildings of some 15,000 public schools had been in a dilapidated condition before the floods, and they need to be renovated urgently.

He also said that some 1,300 public schoolteachers have been sacked over absenteeism. The mobile phone app developed to verify the attendance of schoolteachers will be upgraded after removing its defects for implementing it all over the province, he added.

Mortuary vans

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the PA that around 25 ambulances of the provincial government that were 10 to 15 years old would be turned into mortuary vans because they could not be used for emergency transportation of patients any more.

Dr Azra said that a mortuary van would be available in each district of Sindh. She gave the clarification after a video clip circulating on social media showed Zaman pointing out a number of rickety ambulances parked near the Civil Hospital Thatta that were not being used.

She said she had decided to turn those ambulances into mortuary vans, going against the advice of auctioning off such vehicles after they became old.