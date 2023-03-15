Two Lyari gangsters awarded 35-year jail term

An anti-terrorism court has awarded a collective sentence of 35 years’ imprisonment to two men, said to be associated with the Lyari gang war, in cases pertaining to possession of explosives and illicit arms.

Muhammad Ayub alias Mulla and Ashfaq alias Shahnawaz alias Shanu were found guilty of possessing explosive substances and illegal weapons.

The ATC-XIII judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central jail, announced his judgement reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from the prosecution and defence sides. He observed that the prosecution succeeded in proving the charges levelled against the accused.

Both the convicts were handed down fourteen years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs50,000 each for possession of explosive substances. They were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and awarded a Rs20,000 fine each for possession of illegal weapons.

The judge awarded additional fourteen years of rigorous imprisonment to the two men and also imposed a Rs50,000 fine on them for offence punishable under Section 7 (ff) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

In case of failure to pay the fine, they would have to undergo one-year imprisonment. The judge remanded the convicts to the prison to serve out the sentences that will run concurrently.

Separate cases were lodged against them at the Baghdadi police station under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act 2013 read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

According to the prosecution, both the accused were arrested by the Baghdadi police in November last year and hand grenades and unlicenced pistols were seized from their possession. They were allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, including targeted killings, extortion and police encounters, it added.