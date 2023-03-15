Gold jumps Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,300 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs201,500 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs1,972 to Rs172,754. In the international market, gold rates increased by $18 to $1,904 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,120 per tola, with the 10-gram silver remaining the same at Rs1,817.55.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs7,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.