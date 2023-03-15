Rupee weakens further

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses against the dollar for the second consecutive session in the interbank market on Tuesday.
The rupee ended at 282.29 per dollar, 0.24 percent weaker than Monday’s close of 281.61.
However, in the open market, the local unit gained 1 rupee to close at 284 per dollar.
Dealer said increased demand for the greenback from importers, weak supplies, and delay in the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund continued to hurt investor sentiment, weighing on the rupee.
The Ministry of Finance is still attempting to persuade the IMF to finalize a deal, but according to reports, the IMF needs funding assurances from friendly countries. The Pakistani side, however, believes that the obligations are already in place and that following the IMF programme, the inflows will begin.
