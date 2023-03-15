Ramazanomics

LAHORE: As the consumption of food items increases during Ramazan so does the adulteration to meet the demand, burdening the consumers with a sort of unethical tax and health risks as well.

Perhaps the main reason that more people suffer food related problems in Ramazan is not due to over eating, but mainly due to consumption of substandard food. The adulteration in most of the edible items is done by traders and manufacturers throughout the year, but as the demand of certain items increases manifold in Ramazan, so does the adulteration.

Deliberate contamination of food materials with low quality, cheap, non-edible or toxic substances is called food adulteration. While the substance that degrades or lowers the quality of food is an adulterant.

Governments make arrangements months before Ramazan to increase the supply of food items that are consumed above average. This time around no such planning was visible anywhere in Pakistan.

Edible items consumed much above average during Ramazan include, sugary beverages, edible oil, bason (gram flour), atta (wheat Flour), sweets, potatoes, dates and fruits. All edibles are adulterated one way or the other, but fruits are difficult to adulterate. In the case of fruits, the most rotten ones are disposed of during this month as demand is much higher than supply.

We may be eating adulterated food containing a dangerous dye, sawdust, soapstone, industrial starch, aluminum foil and believe it, even horse-dung! It is an open invitation to various diseases instead of good health.

Sometimes the injurious adulteration is made to attract the consumer. Consumers get attracted by the delectable and the luscious colour of the sweetmeats or “mithai”.

Decorated with an equally attractive silver foil or so consumers believe! “Besan ladoos”, the color so attractive, that the consumer almost wants to devour it. For Iftar customers’ line up to buy tasty and spicy deep yellow colored local snacks called “pakoda”.

Buyers do wonder why whenever they make it at home; they never get that same yellow color?

Adulterant like lead chromate are one of the most toxic salts of lead. It can cause anemia, paralysis, mental retardation and brain damage in children and abortion in pregnant women. Sand, dirt, earth, gritty matter, soapstone, common salt are added to flour, refined flour (maida), gram flour (besan), spices, sugar, tea-dust and coffee. And washing soda is added to table salt. In tea-dust one can even find iron filings.

The lovely silver leaves that are used to decorate sweetmeats, burfi, and pan, are nothing but health injurious aluminum leaves or foil.

Food grade colors are available in the market, but being more costly; traders take advantage of the lackadaisical approach of the law enforcing authorities and substitute it with the said cheap and non-permissible dyes and colours.

If people wish to detect adulteration they can perhaps check a few products for regular use like oil, pulses, rice, and coffee through various kits available in the market.

Although it may not be the most practical solution every time to turn your kitchen into a testing lab, the alternative is to register a complaint with the regulator with whose connivance the adulteration racket operates.

The regulatory authorities are not efficient, consumers are not educated enough and the traders are unscrupulous. Under these circumstances it seems an uphill task to eliminate this menace.