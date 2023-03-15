NJHEP reconstruction delay till Sep 2023 to cost Rs54bn

ISLAMABAD: The delay in Neelum-Jehlum Hydroelectric Project (NJHEP) has been delayed further and it would now be restored in September this year, which would inflict a loss of Rs54 billion.

The NJHEP became non-functional because of the blockage of the 3.5kms tailrace tunnel (TRT) on July 4, 2022, which caused the project to delay by another three months. Earlier, the project was scheduled to come on stream in June, a senior official of the Water Resources Ministry told The News.

The official said that the damaged portions or the TRT would be reconstructed with all prerequisites. “However, the project will brave a business loss of Rs54 billion from July 2022 to August 2023,” they added.

Interestingly, February 2023 was the first deadline announced by the authorities to restore the project, then they dragged the deadline up to June 2023 and now it has been further extended to September 2023.

This meant that the national grid would not be able to utilise NJHEP even during the peak summer season.

“The cost to be incurred on the reconstruction of the tunnel has been estimated at Rs4 billion,” they said.

The project is one of a kind as 10 percent of the dam is above ground, while 90 percent is underground with a waterway system comprising 52km of tunnels.

The project had generated electricity for four years at the cost of Rs9.1/unit, but it came to a grinding halt on July 6, 2022, when its important underground TRT was blocked.

The project diverts the water of Neelum through tunnels at Nauseri about 41kms upstream of Muzaffarabad and outfalls in Jhelum River near Chatter Kalas in AJK, where the powerhouse is located.

The project generates 5.15 billion units annually and has so far contributed 18.2 billion units with annual revenue of Rs50 billion.

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will bear the loss, as both the heads, TRT, and business loss, are covered under the insurance agreement signed with NICL and a group of Chinese companies. WAPDA will not bear the loss.

NICL has a 7 percent share, while a group of Chinese companies holds 93 percent in the insurance amount. The two will share the cost to be incurred in making the project operational.

The official said that Neelum-Jehlum Hydropower Power Company Limited (NJHPCL) under the agreement pays Rs1 billion every year under the head of the insurance cover to NICL and the group of Chinese companies. Since the CoD of the project from 2018, NJHPCL has so far paid Rs4 billion to the insurance companies.