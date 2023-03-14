Toshakhana details incomplete: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has called the list of Toshakhana recipients “incomplete” because it omitted the presents that generals and judges had got.

The PTI leader demanded in a video message posted on Monday on the PTI’s account, a day after the federal government made the specifics of gifts kept by officials from 2002 to 2022 public.

Fawad said that the list was incomplete because it only contained information from 2002. He urged that the publishing of a list of gifts maintained before 1988 should be made public together with the names of generals and judges who received the gifts.

Fawad asked the Lahore High Court, whose instructions caused the Toshakhana record to become public, to ascertain whether the payments of the gifts were made according to the law and whether they were declared by the respective recipients.

“Khawaja Asif has retained watches worth millions of rupees … has he shown these watches in his tax records? Does the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) have the record of all these [gifts]?” he questioned.

According to Fawad’s video statement, Toshakhana was robbed by the Sharifs and Zardari. “It is yet another illustration of how these families deceived the Pakistani nation. They have been making accusations against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for the past 15 months,” Fawad said.

He continued, “Yet the fact remains that Imran Khan was the only ruler who legally maintained gifts,” noting that the PTI chairman had kept the fewest gifts. The Zardari and Sharif families, according to him, “blatantly exploited the law” and kept millions in the gifts.