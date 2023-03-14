Power issues discussed

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister KP on Finance, Power and Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Monday visited NEPRA Headquarters, Islamabad and met NEPRA Member, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan.
A handout said he had a detailed discussion with Maqsood on issues related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that is provincialization of DISCOs, decrease in loadshedding due to less withdrawal of allocated quota from National Grid, involvement of local administration in improving the recovery and control of theft, allocation of funds for beefing up existing system overloaded due to imprudent village electrification, etc. Maqsood Anwar Khan assured him of the authority’s facilitation and support as per NEPRA Act, Rules and Regulations.
