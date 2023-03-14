Health authorities decide to appoint permanent NIH head

ISLAMABAD: The federal health authorities have decided to advertise the post of Executive Director, National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad following the retirement of Major General Aamer Ikram from the army on March 3, officials in the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told ‘The News’ on Monday.

“National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) has moved a summary to the Establishment Division for an interim arrangement to run the institute following the retirement of Major General Aamer Ikram and sought the permission for advertising the post

for the hiring of a permanent executive director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad,” an official of the NHS,R&C said.

Former NIH Executive Director Major General (retd) Aamer Ikram was on deputation from the army, who was granted an extension by the government as head of the NIH last year but following his retirement from his parent organisation, he also got relieved from the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

Officials in the federal health ministry claimed that it was most likely that Major Gen (retd) Aamer Ikram would be allowed to continue to lead the National Institute of Health as an interim arrangement till the process for the appointment of permanent executive director is completed.

“So far, the Establishment Division has not approved or rejected the NHS summary,” the official said but hoped that they would get the directives within a few days as the prestigious institute of health could not be left unattended, without the presence of any executive director.

On the other hand, some senior scientists and officials in the NIH Islamabad claimed that under the new National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Act 2021, the post of Executive Director NIH does not exist as the seven centres created under the Act are supposed to be headed by an executive director each, adding that one of the EDs is then to be assigned to work as chief executive officer (CEO) by the Board of Governors.

“However, in pursuance of the Act provisions, BoG / Ministry was supposed to formally create these posts with concurrence of the Finance Division and get the recruitment rules notified from the Establishment Division.

“The recruitment process is to be undertaken afterwards. But due to the utter lack of understanding of the private sector led BoG and sheer negligence of the ministry, the mandatory process hasn’t yet been undertaken.

“Accordingly, new posts haven’t yet been created. Any process of advertisement can, therefore, not be undertaken,” one of the senior NIH officials said.

He maintained that pre-existing position of the executive director NIH (BS-21) stands abandoned following the new enactment. Prior to that, the post was meant to be filled through promotion from amongst the senior chief (BS-20) of the institute. “Careers of senior officers of NIH rendering decades of meritorious services therefore stand blocked altogether,” he added.

To a query, the official said the solution to this problem lies in “repealing the Act” and restoring the SRO to allow promotion of the senior most chief as ED NIH who may there on be tasked to work on feasible re-organisation through ministry as per evolving national health needs while duly complying with mandatory government rules and procedures.