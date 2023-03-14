 
Tuesday March 14, 2023
ACE recovers Rs10m from Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s residence

By News Desk
March 14, 2023

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday recovered Rs10 million from Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s residence.

Sources said the ACE recovered the sum from Mr Bhatti’s residence at GOR-I on the information provided by him while he was serving under remand. “Mr Bhatti had hidden the amount, obtained in the form of commission for government contracts and bribes for transfers of public servants, in drawers and cupboards, sources added. Earlier, former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s confidante Bhatti had been sent for a 24-hour transit remand in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him.