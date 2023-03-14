ACE recovers Rs10m from Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s residence

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday recovered Rs10 million from Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s residence.
Sources said the ACE recovered the sum from Mr Bhatti’s residence at GOR-I on the information provided by him while he was serving under remand. “Mr Bhatti had hidden the amount, obtained in the form of commission for government contracts and bribes for transfers of public servants, in drawers and cupboards, sources added. Earlier, former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s confidante Bhatti had been sent for a 24-hour transit remand in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday remanded a case against federal minister Shazia Marri seeking her...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister KP on Finance, Power and Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Monday visited...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecom on Monday expressed concern...
After Sri Lanka’s default and the Ukraine crisis, it has become difficult to find dollars to pay for expensive oil,...
ISLAMABAD: The federal health authorities have decided to advertise the post of Executive Director, National Institute...
LAHORE: Another FIR was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders...