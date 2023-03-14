QWP demands release of KP arrears

SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the federal government to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its due rights enshrined in the constitution.

Addressing a gathering at Zaida here, he asked the federal government to release the arrears of the net hydel profit (NHP) to KP.Scores of workers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced joining the QWP along with their family members on this occasion.

They reposed confidence in the leadership of the QWP and vowed to work for strengthening the party in the Swabi district.Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, the QWP leader offered them party caps.

Sikandar Sherpao said the federal government should take steps to remove the sense of deprivation among the residents of smaller federating units. He maintained that giving rights to the provinces would strengthen the federation.

The QWP leader said the state institutions should work within the ambit of the Constitution and strive for the development of the country. He said the Pakhtuns should be taken into confidence while coping with the challenges being faced by KP.

Sikandar Sherpao asked the federal government to unveil a relief package for the have-nots as their purchasing power had eroded in the face of skyrocketing inflation.He said the government should focus on boosting the agriculture sector as it would help address the food shortage and create employment opportunities for the local population.