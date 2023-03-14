Landslide kills 3 labourers

JAMRUD: Three labourers were killed by a landslide in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.According to the locals, the labourers were busy extracting stones from the hill when the landslide fell on them and as a result, Sher Mast, Usman Khan and Saleem Khan were buried under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, pulled the three bodies from the debris and shifted them to a hospital where they were handed over their heirs. The three were laid to rest at native graveyards.