Landslide kills 3 labourers

JAMRUD: Three labourers were killed by a landslide in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.According to the locals, the labourers were busy extracting stones from the hill when the landslide fell on them and as a result, Sher Mast, Usman Khan and Saleem Khan were buried under the debris.
The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, pulled the three bodies from the debris and shifted them to a hospital where they were handed over their heirs. The three were laid to rest at native graveyards.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday remanded a case against federal minister Shazia Marri seeking her...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister KP on Finance, Power and Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Monday visited...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecom on Monday expressed concern...
After Sri Lanka’s default and the Ukraine crisis, it has become difficult to find dollars to pay for expensive oil,...
ISLAMABAD: The federal health authorities have decided to advertise the post of Executive Director, National Institute...
LAHORE: Another FIR was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders...