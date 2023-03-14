Four alleged extortionists arrested

PESHAWAR: Three alleged extortionists, including a woman, were arrested during an action by the Counter Terrorism Department in Pishtakhara here on Monday.

Police officials said the held extortionists belonged to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and were wanted for involvement in making a number of extortion calls and hand grenade attacks on the houses of the people.

“The CTD in an action against terror financing busted the gang including a woman in Pishtakhara. Three members, including an Afghan national, have been arrested and shifted to an unknown place for interrogation,” said an official.

He said Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan recently set up a Counter Terrorism Finance Unit in the CTD to deal with the cases of extortion after which actions were accelerated.

In another action in Hangu, the police arrested another alleged extortionist Rizwan who was involved in calling locals from Afghan numbers for extortion.An official said the held extortionist used to send pictures and details of the local well-off people to his gang members in Afghanistan.

The police claimed to recover hand grenades, ammunition and cellular phone data from the held accused. Cases of extortion have recorded an increase in KP, spreading fears among the people.