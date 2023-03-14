HERA serves notice on college

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) has served a notice on a private medical and dental college in Abbottabad and asked its management to appear before its chairman on March 24.

A press release said a HERA team recently visited the Frontier Medical and Dental College located in Abbottabad to inspect the institution and the services being offered there. But the management of the college allegedly refused the HERA team to let in and perform the assigned duties.

The communication said as per the law, the college has to get registered with HERA and get affiliated with the Khyber Medical University being the university of technical jurisdiction. The HERA believes the future of the 100 students can be at stake as the private medical college management is allegedly violating the decision of the Supreme Court given in CP No. 1027 of 2017 dated 19-01-2018. The press release said HERA Chairman, Fazal- e- Qadir, took notice of the issue and ordered the management of the above-mentioned college to appear before him on March 24.