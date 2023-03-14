JI seeks funds for merged districts

BARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber chapter on Monday asked the government to give the promised funds to the tribal districts.

Speaking at a press conference here, JI Khyber chapter office-bearers, including Khan Wali Afridi, Qazi Momin Afridi, Abdul Mateen Afridi and others said they would arrange “Khyber Amn Rally” in Bara Bazaar on March 19, adding the party chief Sirajul Haq would also address the participants of the gathering.

They said that the gathering was being held to highlight the issues faced by the tribesmen, including unemployment. “We want the government to take steps for the restoration of peace and provision of employment to the local residents,” Khan Wali said.

He asked the government to compensate the people for the losses whose houses were destroyed during militancy. Khan Wali said the government should promote trade with Afghanistan and exempt the residents of the merged districts from taxes for 20 years.