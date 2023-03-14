Fine imposition prompts millers to protest

HARIPUR: The flourmills owners here on Monday announced to observe a strike against the imposition of heavy fines on them by an assistant commissioner.

The strike was meant to stop grinding of wheat for subsidised flour due to the alleged harsh behaviour of the administrative officer. However, they would continue to lift the private quota and supply it to the market.

This was announced through a letter to District Food Controller Haripur from the Flourmills Association Haripur.

In the letter, the owners of the flourmills while citing the reason for the strike said that they had been grinding wheat and supplying subsidised atta to the poor consumers of the district but the administrative officers were harassing them by imposing heavy fines on them for trivial reasons.

Accusing Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Labiqa Akram of imposing heavy fines on them, they refused to lift the quota of 123 bags of 100 kg of wheat allocated for each of the 12 flourmills from Monday. They threatened to observe a complete strike and expand it to the entire province if the administration continued to alelgedly harass them.

When contacted, a miller, Malik Muhammad Umar said the decision was taken against the backdrop of continued alleged harassment and imposition of fines on the flourmills owners by the administrative officers.

He said that each of the 12 flourmills lifted 123 bags of wheat daily from the Food Department’s goodowns and supplied them to the designated sale points after grinding. He said the millers were forced to take the decision that would hit the poor as the millers would not be supplying the daily quota of 10300 bags (10 kg bag each) of subsidised atta to the consumers from Tuesday.

He said the strike was meant for subsidized atta and the normal grinding and lifting of their private quota would continue. However, he said that if the local administration did not stop, what he alleged was harassment of the millers, they would observe a complete strike closing their mills. He said that the KP Flourmills Association would also join them if the administration failed to address their grievances.

When contacted, District Food Controller Shiraz Anwar Khan confirmed that the local millers had written a letter to him expressing their concerns over Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Labika Akram’s action who had fined a couple of flourmills for violating the standard operating procedures.

He said he was trying to persuade flourmills owners to call off the strike. Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Labiqa Akram was not available for comments. However, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Imran Jadoon said that the local administration and Food Department were in touch with flourmills and they would be able to persuade them to end the strike.