KP CM asks EU to help develop merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan on Monday ask­ed European Union (EU) to ex­tend support to the gov­e­rn­­ment in developing the merged districts of the province.

Azam Khan said this in a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka who called him, said a handout. Both discussed matters of mutual interest with a special focus on public welfare projects being carried out with the cooperation of the EU in the province.

First Secretary Cooperation Sven Ruesch and KP Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal were also present on the occasion. Dr. Riina Kionka expressed her sorrow over the bombing at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line that claimed precious human lives.

The caretaker chief minister said that the EU is providing support to the province in various social sectors, adding that the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government and people highly valued and appreciated this cooperation.

“We are looking forward to the same cooperation in the future as well,” he said and added that the KP government is looking forward to special support from the union in the newly merged districts of the province.

The chief minister said the government is developing the merged areas however, cooperation from the international development partners is of vital importance in this regard.Azam Khan said the people of the merged areas had been facing multiple challenges for years due to

the war in bordering Afghan­istan, and added that the tribal people needed special focus and support to bring them into the mainstream of development and prosperity.

The chief minister said the difficulties and problems of the merged areas can be reduced substantially by focusing on technical and vocational education, rural development, health and other social sectors.Dr. Riina Kionka said that the European Union in its upcoming support programs will have a special focus on KP and Balochistan.