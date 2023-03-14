Cleanliness drive underway

Rawalpindi: A two-week-long ‘Safai Nisf Iman hai’ cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMA) was underway to keep the city neat and clean.
According to Rawalpindi Waste Management spokesman, the sanitation staff of Rawalpindi Waste Management had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.
He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Leh and adjoining areas. The spokesman informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.
To create awareness about cleanliness, the social mobilisation and communication team of RWMC today organised an awareness camp in tehsil Gujar Khan. The teams also distributed pamphlets about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness and requested that citizens participate in the cleanliness campaign. The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.
They urged the people to cooperate with the Rawalpindi Waste Management staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.
Islamabad: Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University , Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Monday said that a road map should...
Rawalpindi: National Logistics Cell and worlds’ largest ports and logistics operator DP World signed a Memorandum...
Islamabad: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited was awarded with four prestigious awards for their Corporate Social...
Islamabad: The commuters in Rawalpindi-Islamabad have been facing severe traffic jams, dust and smoke pollution issues...
Islamabad: The ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ has been launched to contribute to efforts for women's empowerment.“Solo...
Rawalpindi: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Dr Jamal Nasir, on Monday, said that 55 thousand prisoners in 43 jails...