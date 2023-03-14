Initiative taken to empower women

Islamabad: The ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ has been launched to contribute to efforts for women's empowerment.

“Solo travel can be a liberating and empowering experience, particularly for women. However, for some, the thought of travelling alone can be intimidating. We wanted to create something special at our hotels to show our appreciation for all the amazing women out there, so this ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ has been launched,” said COO at the Hashoo Group Haseeb Gardezi.

According to him, the 'Pearl Lady Programme' will remain an ongoing programme of the Pearl-Continental Hotels. "We hope our ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ will inspire women to take some time for themselves, to embark on solo travel adventures, or to relax and enjoy some well-deserved care in a safe and secure environment," he said.

Haseeb Gardezi said that the programme was designed to enhance guest experience at Pearl-Continental Hotels for solo female travellers by providing a class apart value proposition to meet their current and future needs while providing a safe and secure environment. He added that the ‘Pearl Lady Privileges’ included a range of products and services designed to help women feel special, relaxed and acknowledged.

The COO said that whether it’s treating oneself or gifting to a loved one, the ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ was the perfect way to show appreciation and support for the women in our lives.