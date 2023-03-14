Two POs held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in injuring a citizen during a robbery, informed police spokesman.
The proclaimed offenders were identified as Kashif and Qasim. Police have also held six accomplices of the wanted criminals and have already been challaned. The proclaimed offenders are being shifted to jail for an identification parade. The other wanted criminals involved in the incident are being traced. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the Chuntra police team adding that all resources are being utilized to protect the lives and properties of people.
Islamabad: Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University , Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Monday said that a road map should...
Rawalpindi: National Logistics Cell and worlds’ largest ports and logistics operator DP World signed a Memorandum...
Islamabad: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited was awarded with four prestigious awards for their Corporate Social...
Rawalpindi: A two-week-long ‘Safai Nisf Iman hai’ cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management ...
Islamabad: The commuters in Rawalpindi-Islamabad have been facing severe traffic jams, dust and smoke pollution issues...
Islamabad: The ‘Pearl Lady Programme’ has been launched to contribute to efforts for women's empowerment.“Solo...