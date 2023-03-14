Two POs held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in injuring a citizen during a robbery, informed police spokesman.

The proclaimed offenders were identified as Kashif and Qasim. Police have also held six accomplices of the wanted criminals and have already been challaned. The proclaimed offenders are being shifted to jail for an identification parade. The other wanted criminals involved in the incident are being traced. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the Chuntra police team adding that all resources are being utilized to protect the lives and properties of people.