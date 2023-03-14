Healthcare facilities receiving significant influx of patients

Rawalpindi: Both the private and public sector healthcare facilities in this region of the country including the three allied hospitals in town have started receiving significant influx of patients suffering from allergy and various infections after the setting in of spring.

Most of the patients reaching healthcare facilities are suffering from allergic rhinitis and respiratory tract infections while the number of patients with gastrointestinal infections is also on the rise. Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the number of cases of allergy including pollen and dust allergy has increased in the last two weeks while nearly 50 per cent of the cases reaching medicine departments of the hospitals and private clinics these days are with complaints of some sort of respiratory tract infection.

According to health experts, the main reasons behind the rise in the number of patients with infections and allergy related complications are the existing weather conditions and careless attitude of the general public. Experts say that public and patients’ attitude and habits, lack of awareness regarding infection control and consumption of poor and low quality diet are among major factors behind the rise in the number of cases with certain infections at the time. To control the existing trend of increase in the number of cases with infections most of which are seasonal, a multi-disciplinary approach is required.

A senior health official serving at Rawalpindi Medical University is of the view that doctors, hospitals’ administrations, government and public all need to play active role to control spread of various infections. Awareness campaigns and change of habits can play a significant role in controlling the existing trend of increasing infections. He said it is need of the time to sensitise public on the subject of prevention and control of infections as in the coming months, if public do not adopt measures seriously, the healthcare facilities have to face a heavy burden of cases with infections particularly gastroenteritis.