Police protection centre rescues girl

LAHORE: Punjab Police protection centre of Lahore Monday rescued a 10-year-old home worker from the violence of her owners.
Maryam was rescued from the DHA Phase-7 home and was handed over to her parents. The police took immediate action on a complaint about the violence of the owners. Under the supervision of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar the protection centre of Punjab Police are protecting homeless and destitute children transgenders, and special persons from violence and other troubles.
IG takes notice of murder of 3 people: Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar Monday took notice of killing of three people in Jhelum. The IGP sought a report of the incident from the RPO Rawalpindi and ordered the DPO Jhelum to form a special team for the arrest of the killers. He asked the DPO to ensure justice for the victim family.
