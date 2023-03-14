Punjab Cultural Day today

LAHORE: Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14 (today) under the auspices of Department of Information and Culture.

The programme of Punjab Cultural Festival will feature cultural narratives of Punjab, folk music, Sufi dance performances, Bhangra etc. Top singers Arif Lohar, Fazal Jutt, Sain Zahoor, Saima Jahan, and others will perform in the programme of Punjab Cultural Festival.