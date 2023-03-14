Holi festival celebrated

LAHORE: The Holi festival of the Hindu community was celebrated by Samaj Sewa Foundation in collaboration with Bargad, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Government of Punjab, Shaoor Foundation and Allah Walay Trust.

The vibrant festival of colours was celebrated with cake cutting, sweets and fruit distribution, throwing fists of coloured powders and squirting water, vegetarian dinner and enthusiastic messages by dignitaries and faith leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu community in Pakistan.

The festival was attended by Prof Ashok Kumar from University of the Punjab, Prof Kalyan Singh Kalyan from Government College University, Jacqueline Tressler Advisor Minority Advisory Council Punjab, different faith leaders and youth leaders from Humanity Project under Shaoor Foundation along with students from various universities and LPS members from 8 union councils of JSA Project of Bargad organisation.