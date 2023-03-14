UVAS, Seoul Varsity sign MoU for scientific cooperation

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed an MoU with College of Veterinary Medicine, Seoul National University Republic of Korea for academic and scientific cooperation.
UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Prof Dr Joon-Seok Chae from College of Veterinary Medicine, Seoul National University Republic of Korea signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus.
Earlier, Prof Dr Joon-Seok Chae visited various departments and labs of UVAS City campus including Anatomy & Histology, Biosafety level-3 lab, Meat Science & Technology, Pet Centre, Quality Operation Lab and Outdoor Hospital etc and he reviewed UVAS treatment and disease diagnostics facilities for animals.
Meanwhile the 10th Spring Festival 2023 began at UVAS on Monday. On the first day, different competitions of Azaan & Hifz ul Quran, Nutrimania, Crescent Fun Villa and Science Panther were arranged by the UVAS Senior Tutor Office.
