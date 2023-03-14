Cleanliness duty of every citizen: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that keeping the environment clean is not the responsibility of any government department only, but it is the duty of every member of the society.

Giving details of the ongoing province wide sanitation drive, the minister said that the cleanliness campaign had been initiated on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. It has entered into the second week and will continue till March 19, he added. He observed that active cooperation of the people is a precondition for the success of the ongoing cleanliness drive.

The minister informed that besides telephone help line number 1139, citizens can now register their complaints regarding cleanliness through Facebook and Twitter as well with hash tag ‘Safaie_Nisf_Eman_Hay’. People could also tag his personal Twitter account @ibrahinhmurad for this purpose, he added.

The minister informed that so far 1,09,619 tons of garbage have been disposed of in different cities, towns and villages of the province besides lifting 21,000 tons of debris lying on roadsides at various places. He informed that 6,433 squares and intersections have been cleaned and beautified in different areas. So far, more than 1,947 bus stands have been cleaned. About 3,500 km long sewer lines have been desilted while 3,224 manholes have been covered.

He informed that a total of 233 complaints were received during the campaign, out of which 96 complaints were redressed. In this regard, an awareness campaign is also going on in different areas, he added.

The minister said that during this campaign, sermons have been given about the importance of cleanliness in about two thousand mosques. In this regard, an awareness campaign is also being conducted in various areas and 22,600 awareness camps have been organised at Union Council level across Punjab, he informed.

9 anti-encroachment transitory camps established: The City Traffic Police Monday established temporary anti-encroachment camps at nine points in provincial capital to take action against encroachers at 24 thoroughfares.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroze said the encroachment, wrong parking and other traffic rules' violations were the biggest problems in traffic jams, disrupting the ease of citizens and traffic flow. The anti-encroachment points have been established at Allama Iqbal Road, Shalimar Link Road, Darughawala, Main Boulevard Multan Road, Chungi Amarsadhu and other important thoroughfares, the CTO maintained.

He directed divisional officers, circle officers and sector in-charges to take action without discrimination and said the encroachment in front of the shops should be removed immediately in collaboration with the traders' unions. He maintained without the cooperation of the traders, it was not possible to solve the traffic problems, saying that to stop one-way traffic in markets, additional traffic personnel had been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.