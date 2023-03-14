Summer uniform being distributed among cops

LAHORE: The distribution of summer uniform shirts (dark olive green T-shirts) to the police force in all the districts of the province is going on, which will be completed soon.

According to the details, 1,40,000 t-shirts were purchased for the officials posted in all the districts of the province, out of which more than 100,000 uniforms were provided to the various districts while the process of delivery to the rest of the districts is going on. On the occasion of summer, 31,890 t-shirts have been purchased for Lahore Police, 9,494 for Rawalpindi Police, 8,477 for Faisalabad Police, 5,961 for Gujranwala Police, 5,855 for Multan Police and 3,255 for Sheikhupura, Kasoor in other districts. 2,126 for Nankana Sahib, 1,804 for Hafizabad, 1,212 for Hafizabad, 4,492 for Gujarat, 3,149 for Sialkot, 1,371 for Narowal, 1,854 for Mandi Bahauddin, 2,579 for Attock, 1,381 for Chakwal, 1,339 for Jhelum, 3,344 for Sargodha, 1,119 for Khushab, 1,758 T shirts for Mianwali, for Bhakkar 1,318, 1,601 for Chiniot, 1,625 for Toba Tek Singh, 3,037 for Jhang, 2,080 for Sahiwal, 1,300 for Pakpattan, 2,869 for Okara, 1,832 for Khanewal, 1,376 for Lodhran, 2,144 for Vehari, 3,081 for Bahawalpur, 2,201 for Bahawalnagar, 3568 for Rahimyar Khan, 2,506 for DG Khan, 2,197 for Rajanpur, 1,371 for Layyah, 3,200 for Muzaffargarh, 6,441 for Telecommunication, 1,344 for Motor Transport Wing, 146 for Central Police Office, 670 for PC Sahala, 553 for PTC Lahore, 293 for PTC Multan, 342 for PTS Farooqabad, 281 for PTS Sargodha while 194 olive green T-shirts are being purchased and distributed for PTS Rawalpindi.

Teams of all districts and formations are getting t-shirts according to the number of their staff from Central Police Office Store Chung. AIG Logistics said that the process of supplying summer uniforms (T-shirts) to the police force will be completed soon while the supply of other items of uniforms is also being started soon.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to complete the purchase of uniforms and supply to the force soon and said that the supervisory officers in all the districts should speed up the priority measures for the supply of resources to the force.

Usman said that if the needs of the force are taken care of, they can fulfill the duty of serving and protecting the citizens in the true sense, so priority measures will be continued by utilizing all available resources to increase the welfare and efficiency of the force.