Over 300 international speakers address IWDC

LAHORE: The International Women Deliver Conference 2023 (IWDC-23), was held online from March 4 to 8. Women from across the globe interacted for 35-40 hours virtually for 5 days.

Over 300 speakers from 70 countries discussed and shared stories of perseverance, resilience, and triumph. The woman leaders made history and opened new doors by addressing 10 defined development sectors and 150+ sectorial partners in women in community services and other sectors.

The event highlighted the role of women in shaping the future by giving women a choice and voice with growing sectorial projects until 2030. International Women Deliver Conference 2023 sets the trend of “connecting from local to global”.

Our major spotlights of IWDC-23 were women's businesses and trade, violence against women, innovative food production, food safety and nutrition security, networking and collaboration through tourism industry and more over tangible future action plans in all above-mentioned sectors.

Panel discussions brought forth valuable insights and strategies for achieving meaningful change to explore the challenges and opportunities and proudly mark 2023 as the year of transformations in lives for a generation.