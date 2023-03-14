Tool kits distributed

LAHORE: More than 60 persons including some returning migrants were provided tool kits at a ceremony organised at a local hotel in provincial capital on Monday.

The tool kits included tools for electricians, welders and digitally skilled individuals who were given training in their respective trades. The beneficiaries were trained in different trades, like welding, electric works digital skills topped up with Entrepreneurship Advisory support for business start-ups. The training took place in Punjab and ICT with the collaboration of partner institutions such as CORVIT, SMEDA, PVTC, DESCON, NUST etc.

Team Leader, Training-Led Employment Support, Ms Sadaf Abid briefed the audience about the project and informed, explained how the project started and where it plans to be in the next months.

Director IConsult M Kaleem Sindhu, in his welcome note to the beneficiaries said, “Supporting small businesses and self-employment through the provision of in-kind support is definitely a step in the right direction.

We are delighted to be part of this journey of empowering men and women to become entrepreneurs and generate further jobs. We are hopeful that our intervention areas related to Entrepreneurship Advisory Services, and self-employment promotion will continue to be fruitful for the beneficiaries in Pakistan.” National Team Leader, Programme Migration for Development (PME) & Diaspora Dr Mansoor Zaib Khan was the chief guest of the toolkit distribution ceremony.