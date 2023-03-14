5-day Infection Control Workshop begins

LAHORE: A five-day training on infection prevention and control (IPC) kicks off at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Monday. The training is arranged in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, to train more than 30 health care professionals from across Pakistan.

Head of WHO sub-office Punjab, Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, Medical Director PKLI, Dr Mubeen Ch and the Head of IPC at PKLI, Dr Altaf Ahmed along with other senior healthcare professionals were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of WHO sub-office Punjab, Dr Jamshaid Ahmed emphasized on the importance of hand hygiene in infection prevention and control, he said, “Cleaning hands at the right times and in the right way is the key to prevent healthcare-associated infections”. He further added, “Infection Prevention and Control is paramount in health care services at hospitals, it protects both patients and healthcare workers from disease. Defective IPC can cause harm and even death in some cases.”

It is important to note that investments in reducing patient harm can lead to significant financial savings, and more importantly better patient outcomes. Adding to this, Medical Director PKLI, Dr Mobeen Chaudhry said, “Hand hygiene practices can prevent up to 50% of avoidable infections acquired during health care delivery and generate economic savings on average 16 times the cost of implementation.”

He further added, “According to research, each year, 134 million adverse events occur in hospitals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), due to unsafe care, resulting in 2.6 million deaths across the world.”

WHO is closely working with the Government of Pakistan to enhance local, national, and international collaboration in the field of IPC. Head of IPC at PKLI, Dr Altaf Ahmed, thanked the World Health Organization Punjab for arranging the training to prevent patients and health workers from being harmed by avoidable infections in the healthcare setting.